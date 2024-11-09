Waterford men take home silverware at the National Bravery Awards

23 National Bravery Awards were presented to individuals from across Ireland who risked their own lives to aid others in peril during a ceremony at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday (November 8th).

The annual honours are awarded by Comhairle na Míre Gaile which was founded in 1947 to allow for State recognition for exceptional acts off bravery.

The ceremony brought recipients together to receive seven certificates, eleven Bronze Medals, and four Silver Medals.

Waterford's Thomas Shaw Hamilton was awarded a silver medal and a certificate of bravery.

On 7 June 2023, Thomas Shaw Hamilton was near the shore at Clonea Strand with his mother and sister, when he saw in the distance two boys in trouble in the water.

The boys were caught in a strong rip current and were being pulled further out to sea. Thomas entered the water and swam out to the boys who were a good distance from the shore.

It took Thomas nearly 10 minutes to reach the boys and he struggled to get hold of them as the rip current was so strong. As his mother and sister lost sight of him in the waves they called the coastguard and directed the RNLI to the scene.

Eventually he was able to pull the boys back to the beach where his mother and sister helped people to try and get them warmed up as the coastguard helicopter came in to land.

On the 9th of July 2023 Daniel Dwan also rescued a man from sea at Stage Cove, Co Waterford.

A strong swell had swept a swimmer out to se, Daniel Dwan was on the shore when he saw the man struggling in the water.

Knowing the danger in the cove he grabbed a kayak from a neighbouring garden and began to paddle out into the sea. Due to the strong current and growing swells it took Daniel some time to reach the man.

Eventually he got closer to the shore with the man and a lifeguard paddled out to help them both back to safety.

Daniel suffered a gash to his head and both he and the man were later treated by paramedics at Waterford Airport, but both made a full recovery.

