Waterford teenager Avu Idris to be laid to rest today

The funeral for the teenager who tragically lost his life in a collision involving an e-scooter and a bus in Waterford City last week is taking place today.

17-year-old Avu (Avuzwa) Idris' funeral service will take place at the Maranatha Christian Community Church, at 10 am.

Burial will take place afterwards at noon at Kilbarry Cemetery.

Avu and his friend 15-year-old Gilbert Collins - died following the incident in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Gilbert's funeral took place on Tuesday.

Both teenagers have been remembered by their respective family, friends, neighbours, football clubs and the wider community with a tremendous outpouring of tributes online.

