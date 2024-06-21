Play Button
Waterford Wetherspoon's pub to close this weekend

Aoife Kearns
Discount pub chain Wetherspoon's is to close its Waterford pub 'An Geata Arundel'  this weekend, after two years in business.

In a post on social media, the bar confirmed Sunday (June 23rd) will be its last night, asking regulars to 'come down and celebrate with us'.

The bar first opened in Arundel Square in Waterford City in April of 2022.

It's reportedly being taken over by The Causeway Group, which operates several hospitality businesses in Waterford including 'The Woodman' and 'Sands Hotel' in Tramore.

According to WLR, the new name will be unveiled as 'Broadstreet Bar and Grill'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

