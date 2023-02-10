Waterford's Dooley’s Hotel wins gold at the North American Travel Awards

Dooley’s Hotel in Waterford City has been awarded a prestigious GOLD Award for the Best 3* Hotel in Ireland.

The award was decided by the clients of the largest North American Tour Operator CIE Tours International. The ratings, which are derived from guest surveys, are evaluated independently & externally.

CIE Tours International is one of Ireland’s longest-established heritage tour operators, employing over 140 people between offices in Dublin, London and New Jersey.

CIE Tours, which celebrates 91 years in business brought over 25,000 visitors to Ireland last year.

On celebrating the award hotel co-owner Tina Darrer said: “The award reflects the commitment and passion that we and our staff bring to the guest experience at Dooley's.

"We are proud to receive this on behind of our staff and the Waterford Tourism Sector. We are delighted to play our part in developing Waterford as the no 1 destination for a holiday experience to remember for those who travel from home and abroad “

Overlooking the river Suir, in the centre of Ireland's oldest city, the Darrer family have welcomed guests to Waterford for three generations. With over 75 years of service, this 3-star hotel guests enjoy modern and contemporary amenities and comfort combined with traditional values and charm.

Guests can enjoy views overlooking the river Suir and are just a stone’s throw from many of the city highlights including Waterford Crystal, the historical Viking Triangle, and lush Mount Congreve Gardens. Once the home to just 8 boarding rooms, Dooley’s has transformed over the years into a 112-roomed accommodation with a conference and banqueting suite.