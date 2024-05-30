Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

West Waterford Estate goes on the market for €12m

West Waterford Estate goes on the market for €12m
Photo Credit: MyHome.ie
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A lavish West Waterford Estate is going on the market for €12m.

Fortwilliam Estate is located just 4 and a half kilometres away from Lismore

The stately home which is for sale was built in the 1830s and is located just beside the River Blackwater.

Described as 'a magnificent agricultural and sporting estate', the sale includes Fortwilliam House, guest cottages, 390 acres of land, woodland walks and double-bank salmon fishing.

Advertisement

According to The Irish Examiner, the estate is on the market for €12m.

Neighbours along the River Blackwater include Michael Flately at Castlehyde and James Dyson at Ballynatray.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy bows out of Olympic Qualifiers

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Olympiakos beat Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League

 By Beat News
News 3

Man jailed for 17 years for ‘devastating’ attack which killed mother of four

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement