West Waterford Estate goes on the market for €12m

A lavish West Waterford Estate is going on the market for €12m.

Fortwilliam Estate is located just 4 and a half kilometres away from Lismore

The stately home which is for sale was built in the 1830s and is located just beside the River Blackwater.

Described as 'a magnificent agricultural and sporting estate', the sale includes Fortwilliam House, guest cottages, 390 acres of land, woodland walks and double-bank salmon fishing.

Advertisement

According to The Irish Examiner, the estate is on the market for €12m.

Neighbours along the River Blackwater include Michael Flately at Castlehyde and James Dyson at Ballynatray.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.