Winteval extends opening dates

Winterval, Ireland's biggest Christmas festival, has extended its run.

The events will now run until December 23rd, with over 50 events still available.

Tickets are still available for Trash Test Dummies and the Adrenaline Stunt Show.

Meanwhile, free events such as Winterval Illuminates and Santa's Giant Postbox will stay open until December 23rd.

For the bigger kids, Winterval's Big Top Live is continuing with tickets still available.

30 Years of House, Qween & the Dublin Gospel Choir and Gavin James will play the venue next week.

December 21st will see the city's streets filled with free music for the annual BuskAid fundraiser in aid of Tinteán Housing.

