Winteval extends opening dates

17/11/2023. FREE TO USE IMAGE. Ireland’s Biggest Christmas Festival ‘Winterval’ Officially Opens Today, Waterford City. Today (November 17th) at 6 pm Santa arrived from the North Pole to Ireland’s oldest City in order to switch on the Christmas lights and mark the beginning of Ireland’s biggest Christmas Festival - Winterval. Pictured is Santa with his elves. For details on this event and more see www.winterval.ie. Photograph: Patrick Browne
Ireland’s Biggest Christmas Festival ‘Winterval’ Officially Opens Today
600,000 visitors expected to enjoy festive fun in Waterford
Today (November 17th) at 6 pm Santa will arrive from the North Pole to Ireland’s oldest City in order to switch on the Christmas lights and mark the beginning of Ireland’s biggest Christmas Festival - Winterval.
Santa Claus will roll into Waterford City inside a gigantic festive bauble partaking in a Christmas Parade which will culminate at the Winterval Main Stage at the top of John Robert’s Square for the switching on the City’s lights with the Mayor of Waterford Cllr. Joe Conway and nine-year-old competition winner Aoibhinn Browne.
From that point onwards Waterford will transform into a Christmas winter wonderland of magical festive entertainment with the opening of the City Fairground and Winterval on Ice, the first Christmas Circus show, the first Narnia Christmas Show will commence at Jenkin’s Lane Big Top, the first Winterval Illuminates light show will begin at Arundel Square from 7 pm, and the Glenveagh Winterval Food & Craft Market will open across the City centre. The entertainment will continue on into the wee hours across Waterford’s busy bars and restaurants right around the city.
The full programme of events is on offer until December 23rd. Highlights include the vintage Ferris wheel, a vintage carousel, the Port of Waterford Eye, the Winterval Mini Express train, Glow Gardens, a virtual ride in Santa’s sleigh a Deise Medieval Viking Village Sho
Winterval, Ireland's biggest Christmas festival, has extended its run.
The events will now run until December 23rd, with over 50 events still available.
Tickets are still available for Trash Test Dummies and the Adrenaline Stunt Show.
Meanwhile, free events such as Winterval Illuminates and Santa's Giant Postbox will stay open until December 23rd.
For the bigger kids, Winterval's Big Top Live is continuing with tickets still available.
30 Years of House, Qween & the Dublin Gospel Choir and Gavin James will play the venue next week.
December 21st will see the city's streets filled with free music for the annual BuskAid fundraiser in aid of Tinteán Housing.
Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.