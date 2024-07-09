Woman (70s) dies in Waterford crash

A woman in her 70s has died in a crash involving a truck and a car near Dungarvan.

It happened at around 9.20am this morning, on the N25 at Garranbane.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was treated by emergency services at the scene but passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the truck (male) has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

The road remains closed this at this time with an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators currently under way. Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.