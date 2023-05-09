Woman jailed for robbing €48,000 from popular Waterford restaurant

A woman with 133 previous convictions has been handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence for stealing from The Bodega! restaurant in the heart of Waterford city.

The much-loved Waterford restaurant and wine bar located at 54 John Street was trespassed on October 29, 2021, by Nora O'Reilly of 13 Manor Street, Waterford city.

The Waterford News & Star reports that after entering the restaurant, O'Reilly obtained a set of keys and entered an office inside the premises.

Wearing gloves to avoid fingerprint detection, O'Reilly then proceeded to take cash to the value of €48,000.

Advertisement

It is understood that cash was held at the premises with the intention of it being lodged in the bank at a later date to pay both suppliers and staff.

On providing a victim impact statement, Bodega! proprietor Cormac Cronin said the theft was "easily one of the worst periods of my life."

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, the stolen money was not recovered.

On handing down a sentence, Judge O'Kelly dubbed the crime "an opportunistic trespass."

Advertisement

The full story can be read in this week's edition of the Waterford News & Star.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.