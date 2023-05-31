Alleged assault of Wexford bus driver leads to two arrests

Several Bus Éireann passengers had to be transferred onto another bus on Monday after a driver was allegedly assaulted by disorderly passengers.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Ferns area of Wexford on the 16.30 Dublin to Wexford service.

As reported by the independent.ie, an eyewitness stated that a passenger was arguing with somebody on the phone and "threatened to kill someone".

The passenger became increasingly aggressive and was asked to "quieten down" by the driver. The situation escalated once more at a later point in the service, in the Camolin area of Wexford.

He was asked to leave the bus in Ferns, sparking off the hideous scenes for the many frightened passengers.

"After exiting with his partner, the man came back up the steps and assaulted the driver at the front of the bus," the eyewitness said.

"Other passengers rang the Gardaí, and they eventually came and took the man away."

Bus Éireann has since confirmed they were aware of the incident and that Gardaí arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that an incident occurred on our Route 2 service in the Ferns area of Wexford,

"An Garda Síochána attended the incident and the coach was stopped and passengers were transferred to the next service.

"Bus Éireann condemns any act of aggressive behaviour towards our employees or customers. We continue to invest significantly to deliver on our commitment to provide a safe environment for all of those who use our services.

"Customer research shows that 93% of Bus Éireann customers feel safe and secure during their journeys."

An Garda Síochána confirmed that a man and a woman had been arrested following the incident.

The pair were brought to Enniscorthy Garda Station, where they were questioned and charged with assault causing harm. They are due before the court presently.

The bus driver is expected to make a full recovery, although he reportedly suffered some cuts and bruises.

