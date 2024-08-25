Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old from Gorey in County Wexford.

Makayla Brady was reported missing from her home in Gorey on Wednesday (21st of August).

She was last seen in Arklow on Wednesday, at around 3.50pm.

Makayla is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

It is not known what Makayla was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that Makayla may have travelled to the Clonsilla area of Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Makayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.