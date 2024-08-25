Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager

Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old from Gorey in County Wexford.

Makayla Brady was reported missing from her home in Gorey on Wednesday (21st of August).

She was last seen in Arklow on Wednesday, at around 3.50pm.

Makayla is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

It is not known what Makayla was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that Makayla may have travelled to the Clonsilla area of Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Makayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

The famous DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' is making a comeback

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 2

Liam Gallagher fuels Oasis reunion speculation

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Man who drowned while attempting to rescue group of young people remembered as a hero

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement