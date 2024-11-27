Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Rosslare area of Wexford.

Evan Dennehy went missing in Rosslare, Co. Wexford, this morning (Wednesday 27th November) at 7.15am.

He's described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Evan was wearing a black hooded top, with grey sleeves, blue denim jeans and grey Adidas runners.

It is believed that Evan may have travelled to the Dublin area.

Anyone with any information on Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

