Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager

Appeal issued for missing Wexford teenager
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Rosslare area of Wexford.

Evan Dennehy went missing in Rosslare, Co. Wexford, this morning (Wednesday 27th November) at 7.15am.

He's described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Evan was wearing a black hooded top, with grey sleeves, blue denim jeans and grey Adidas runners.

Advertisement

It is believed that Evan may have travelled to the Dublin area.

Anyone with any information on Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Road closed in Wexford following serious collision

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Healthcare workers from three unions vote for industrial action

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Waterford FC officially awarded Women's Premier Division licence

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement