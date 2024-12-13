Appeal issued for missing Wexford Teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year old Evan Dennehy, who is reported as missing from Rosslare Co. Wexford, since Thursday, the 12th of December 2024.

Evan is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height, with slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Evan was wearing a navy parka jacket with fur on the hood, a navy tracksuit and red runners.

Anyone with information on Evan's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

