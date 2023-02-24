Busy Wexford bridge closed after tractor ploughs through railing

A bridge in Co. Wexford has been forced to close after a tractor ploughed through its protective steel railing.

The accident occurred last night (Thursday, February 23) at the single-lane Edermine Bridge between Wexford Town and Enniscorthy.

According to Wexford County Councillor Cathal Byrne (Fine Gael), the bridge will be closed for a number of days as council engineers inspect the important crossing point for structural damage.

I have spoken to the Council about Edermine Bridge outside Enniscorthy. The bridge will be closed for the coming days to check if there is any structural damage after the accident. As soon as I have any updates I will post them. pic.twitter.com/V2osuMOj6c — Cathal Byrne (@CathalEByrne) February 24, 2023

The driver of the tractor was not injured during the incident.

Diversions will remain in place until further notice.