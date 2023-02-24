Play Button
Busy Wexford bridge closed after tractor ploughs through railing

The scene of the incident at Edermine Bridge, Twitter
Robbie Byrne
A bridge in Co. Wexford has been forced to close after a tractor ploughed through its protective steel railing.

The accident occurred last night (Thursday, February 23) at the single-lane Edermine Bridge between Wexford Town and Enniscorthy.

According to Wexford County Councillor Cathal Byrne (Fine Gael), the bridge will be closed for a number of days as council engineers inspect the important crossing point for structural damage.

The driver of the tractor was not injured during the incident.

Diversions will remain in place until further notice.

 

