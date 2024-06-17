Curracloe beach predicted to be busiest in Ireland this summer

Curracloe beach in County Wexford is predicted to be the busiest beach in Ireland this summer.

The predictions came from a new survey conducted by Centra to find out what kind of summer we're in store for.

When asked which beach would be busiest, Curracloe came out on top, followed by Portmarnock in Dublin.

Keem Bay in Achill, Inch Strand in Kerry and Tramore Beach in County Waterford rounded out the top five.

The survey also predicted that the week of July 15th will be the hottest of the summer. The wettest is predicted to be August 26th.

They've predicted Dublin to be the hottest county in Ireland this summer, followed closely by Wexford in second place.

Donegal and Galway have been predicted to be the wettest counties, with no South East counties on that list.

