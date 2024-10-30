Day four of search for Brandon Roche continues in Wexford Harbour

The search for a missing Wexford man Brandon Roche is continuing in Wexford Harbour this evening.

The 19-year-old is believed to have entered the water at around 2:05 am on Sunday.

Teams from the Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard Units along with Wexford RNLI continue day four of its search.

The Garda Water Unit and Slaney Search and Rescue are also assisting as well as a huge team of volunteers and Brandon's family.

Brandon's family is desperately hoping to bring him home and has appealed for volunteers to help in the search.

They've asked people who can help to join a community WhatsApp group.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the members of the voluntary Rescue organisations who have helped in the search.

€7,684 has been raised so far (up to the time of publication) out of the €1.8K goal.

The fundraiser states: "We as the family and friends of Brandon wish to thank from the bottom of our hearts every single person that has helped out over the last few days."

