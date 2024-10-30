Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Day four of search for Brandon Roche continues in Wexford Harbour

Day four of search for Brandon Roche continues in Wexford Harbour
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The search for a missing Wexford man Brandon Roche is continuing in Wexford Harbour this evening.

The 19-year-old is believed to have entered the water at around 2:05 am on Sunday.

Teams from the Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard Units along with Wexford RNLI continue day four of its search.

The Garda Water Unit and Slaney Search and Rescue are also assisting as well as a huge team of volunteers and Brandon's family.

Advertisement

Brandon's family is desperately hoping to bring him home and has appealed for volunteers to help in the search.

They've asked people who can help to join a community WhatsApp group.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the members of the voluntary Rescue organisations who have helped in the search.

€7,684 has been raised so far (up to the time of publication) out of the €1.8K goal.

Advertisement

The fundraiser states: "We as the family and friends of Brandon wish to thank from the bottom of our hearts every single person that has helped out over the last few days."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

At least 72 people killed by flash floods in Spain

 By Dayna Kearney
Life 2

New Chilli Double Cheeseburger joins McDonald's Eurosaver Menu

 By Dayna Kearney
Sport 3

Tomorrow's Thurles meeting rescheduled

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement