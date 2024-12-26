Play Button
Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel in Wexford

Lily Kennedy
Gorey Roads Policing Unit were conducting the Christmas Road Safety Operation on the 23rd of December, they detected a vehicle driving 89km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The driver was found to be disqualified from driving and without insurance.

The driver also tested positive for Cocaine/amphetamine and Benzodiazepine.

The driver was therefore arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Gardaí and the Roads Policing Unit will continue to patrol roads as part of their Christmas and New Year road safety operation.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

