A 'do not swim' notice has been issued for a popular beach in County Wexford.

Wexford County Council issued the warning this morning for Booley Bay Beach.

Samples of the bathing water showed elevated levels of bacteria at the beach.

Further samples have been taken and results are expected on Saturday, July 20th.

Advertisement

To check the water quality at your local beach, you can visit beaches.ie

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.