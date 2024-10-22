Drugs and alcohol worth €327,000 seized in Wexford, Dublin and the Midlands

Drugs, alcohol and shoes are among contraband seized by Revenue across Wexford, Dublin and the Midlands.

Over the course of the past week, officers made the discoveries, including at Rosslare port.

The seized items include 10 kg of herbal cannabis, 625 litres of wine, and a 15.5-inch knife.

Retail goods worth €112,000 were also seized last week. They include items from high-end brands such as Chanel, Canada Goose and Gucci.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Enzo and Sam.

Many of these parcels originated in the USA, UK, Spain France and Thailand, and were intended for addresses nationwide.

Revenue asks businesses, or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling, to contact them on 1800 295 295.

