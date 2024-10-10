Play Button
€2.1 million worth of cocaine seized in Rosslare

€2.1 million worth of cocaine seized in Rosslare
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
€2.1 million worth of cocaine has been seized in Rosslare.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Services seized the drugs this morning.

The discovery contained approximately 30kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €2.1 million.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí following the seizure.

He is currently being detained in the South Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

More in Wexford News
