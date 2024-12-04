Eight year old who died in fatal assault in Wexford to be laid to rest today

The eight-year-old girl who died in a fatal assault in her home in Wexford is to be laid to rest today.

Malika Al Katib died in the early hours of Monday morning at University Hospital Waterford.

Two others, a man and a woman both in their 30s, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s is currently being questioned by Gardaí on suspicion of murder.

Eight year old Malika is to be laid to rest in Waterford later today.

Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Islamic Centre says Malika's mother will attend the burial.

