Enniscorthy bar wins South East's 'Best Food Pub'

A Wexford pub has won the title of 'Best Food Pub' for the South East Region.

The Bailey Bar and Eatery in Enniscorthy was crowned with the title at this year's Vintners Federation Irish Pub Awards.

They're now among seven premises throughout the whole of Ireland to compete for the National Best Food Pub title.

Led by General Manager Ned Hogan, the team at The Bailey Bar and Eatery says they're proud to be recognised for their hard work.

It is a testament to the dedication of our kitchen and front-of-house staff who work tirelessly to ensure that every meal served at The Bailey is of the highest quality and freshest of taste.

The Bailey Bar and Eatery will now represent the South East at the National Best Food Award in Dublin on November 13th.

