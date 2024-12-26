Play Button
Enniscorthy's "Put A Bow On It" is closing it's door

Lily Kennedy
It was announced on social media today that one of Enniscorthy's most cherished fashion boutiques will be closing its doors.

The boutique's owner expressed her regret on Facebook, stating that the store will close with a final sale on Monday, December 30th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

The post read:

Dear customers,
I hope everyone had a very happy Christmas.
I'm very sorry to say I will be Closing the shop. The Closing down SALE will start on Monday the 30th of December at 10am till 5pm.
I just want to thank my customers that supported me in 14 years of business on Main Street. It was my dream to open my own shop, and I loved everything about it, especially the lovely people who supported me. Big changes ahead for me but all for the better
If you have vouchers please use them in the sale many thanks for all your custom.
Please like and share.
I also want to thank Marie Mythen, Dee Greenwood, Sue Mernagh and my Mam for many hours served over the last 14 years. You girls are the very best.
Lots of love
Aoife xx

The store opened up in Enniscorthy back in 2011 and will close it's doors for the last time on December 30th.

