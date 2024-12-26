Enniscorthy's "Put A Bow On It" is closing it's door

I'm very sorry to say I will be Closing the shop. The Closing down SALE will start on Monday the 30th of December at 10am till 5pm.

I just want to thank my customers that supported me in 14 years of business on Main Street. It was my dream to open my own shop, and I loved everything about it, especially the lovely people who supported me. Big changes ahead for me but all for the better

If you have vouchers please use them in the sale many thanks for all your custom.

