Extra trains to run for Fleadh Cheoil next month

Extra trains will run between Wexford, Wicklow, and Dublin for the Fleadh Cheoil which takes place next month.

Irish Rail says more than 50 extra trains will operate during the celebrations in Wexford town.

An extra Connolly to Wexford train will run every day between Tuesday 6th and Sunday 11th of August.

However, the line between Wexford and Rosslare will be closed for the duration of the event.

Bus transfers will operate between Enniscorthy, Wexford, and Rosslare on all regular services between the 4th and 11th of August (except the 05:50 Gorey to Connolly from 6th to 9th August)

There'll also be shuttle buses and extra trains between Arklow and Wexford.

InterCity Customers wishing to travel by rail will have to book their tickets online as services will be busy and priority will be given to customers who book their tickets online.

Tickets for the additional late-night services (where applicable) will only be sold online with tickets not available for customers who show up at the station.

