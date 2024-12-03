Family release photo of eight-year-old who died in fatal assault in Wexford

The family of Malika Noor Al Katib has released a photo of the eight-year-old girl who was fatally assaulted in Wexford on Sunday.

A man in his 30s has been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of the child in New Ross.

Gardaí continues to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-year-old girl following a fatal assault at a residence in New Ross, on Sunday.

The post-mortem examination which was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr. Sally Anne Collis took place yesterday, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

Advertisement

The man arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this fatal assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This investigation is ongoing.