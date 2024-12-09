Female pedestrian (50s) dies in Wexford collision

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a car in county Wexford yesterday evening.

The collision involving a car and a female pedestrian happened on the N25 at Stokestown near New Ross, at around 7.10pm yesterday evening.

A woman aged in her 50s, died in the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

The N25 Eastbound road remains closed this morning and local diversions are in place through New Ross town.

A technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.