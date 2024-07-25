Fleadh Cheoil festival to host Guinness World Record tin whistle attempt

The Fleadh Cheoil festival in Wexford will host an official Guinness World Record attempt for the most tin whistles played simultaneously.

The attempt will be made at 4 pm on August 8th at Chadwicks Wexford Park. The record is currently set at 1,015 players.

Catherine Roche, a teacher for the ensemble of musicians says they have visitors from America, China, and Australia already registered to take part in the record.

The Wexford Fleadh Cheoil executive committee’s chairperson, Eddie Taaffe, says they are delighted to partner with the Castlebridge Inspire Group to break the world record.

This event truly embodies what Fleadh Cheoil and Wexford are all about: people coming together, celebrating culture and making great things happen.

The small town of Castlebridge in Co Wexford was the birthplace of Guinness World Records in 1951.

Sir Hugh Beaver, then managing director of Guinness Breweries, was on a shooting party by the River Slaney when a row started over which was the fastest game bird in Europe.

It led to further debate over dinner that night at Castlebridge House and Beaver realised the opportunity to create a book that would settle similar arguments taking place nightly in pubs across Ireland and the UK.

The editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday will be present to officially adjudicate the attempt on the day.

