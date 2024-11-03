Play Button
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Wexford woman

Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Wexford woman.

31-year-old Aoife O'Callaghan has been missing from her home in Gorey since last Thursday, October 31st.

Aoife was last seen in the Phoenix Park in Dublin at approximately midday that day.

Aoife is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black top and jacket with dark trousers and white runners, carrying a purple bag.

Gardaí and Aoife's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Aoife’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

