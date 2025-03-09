Play Button
Wexford News

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Wexford teenager
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance tracing a missing teenager's whereabouts.

15-year-old Jack Mason has been missing from Rosslare, Co. Wexford since Friday 7th March.

Jack is described as being around 6 feet tall, with a stocky build, black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the North Main Street area of Wexford Town and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with any information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

