Play Button
Wexford News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Wexford collision

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Wexford collision
Garda cordon tape and a road closure sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Taghmon, Co. Wexford , Saturday 15th March 2025.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on a local road at Poulpeasty at approximately 6:50pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Advertisement

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:00pm and 7:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

All you need to know ahead of St Patrick's Day in the South East

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Arrest warrants issued as at least 59 people killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

 By Dayna Kearney
Wexford News 3

Motorcyclist (50s) dies following crash in Wexford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement