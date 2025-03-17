Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Wexford collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Taghmon, Co. Wexford , Saturday 15th March 2025.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on a local road at Poulpeasty at approximately 6:50pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:00pm and 7:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.