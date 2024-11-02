Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wexford man

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Daniel Pender who is reported missing from his home in Wexford town since Thursday, 31st October 2024.

Daniel is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall with a large build. He is bald with a dark brown beard and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a large print on the back, denim shorts, black and white Nike runners and a black Adidas backpack.

It is believed that Daniel may have access to a grey Ford Puma car with partial registration 211-WX.

Gardaí and Daniel's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

