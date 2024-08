More than 9.5 million cigarettes, worth an estimated €8 million, have been seized in Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, were discovered yesterday.

Revenue officers stopped and searched a freight unit that had left a ferry arriving from Dunkirk, France.

A man in his 20s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.