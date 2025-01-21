Hundreds of jobs at risk at BNY Wexford

It is feared that up to 300 jobs could go at a financial services company in Wexford this morning.

Workers at the BNY Mellon branch in Wexford Town will meet officials as the firm is said to be undertaking a "global review" of its operations.

The financial services company employs 300 people.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke told The Journal his department has been informed that jobs are at risk but there will be options for redundancy, virtual working and relocation to Dublin.

'A tremendous blow'

Labour TD for Wexford George Lawlor says the local community is preparing for the worst.

"This will be a tremendous blow not just for the workers and their families, but the entire community of Wexford," Mr Lawlor said.

"BNY Wexford for many years has been an integral part of the economic fabric of Wexford Town in particular.

"You can imagine the impact that that would have on a relatively small town like Wexford."

BNY Mellon first began operating in Ireland in 1994.

Updates to follow...

