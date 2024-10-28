Investigation continues after discovery of man's body (27) in Wexford

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a man's body in Wexford.

Two people remain in Garda custody in connection with the incident.

27-year-old Stephen Ring from Wexford was reported missing on Tuesday the 15th of October.

Yesterday, the search for the missing man was stood down, after his body was found in the Shelmalier Commons area of the county.

It's believed his body was found near a quarry in the area.

The scene has been sealed off for the Technical Bureau to carry out an examination.

Gardaí have arrested two people, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

They're being questioned at a Garda station in Wexford.

An incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station, and a Garda Family Liaison officer has been assigned to support Stephen's family.

