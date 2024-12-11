Kilmore Quay RNLI assist five crew aboard fishing trawler

Kilmore Quay RNLI assisted the crew of a 24m fishing trawler experiencing engine failure a mile and a half south of Kilmore Quay harbour yesterday.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class relief lifeboat RNLB Irene Muriel Rees by the Irish Coast Guard at 11.55am. The lifeboat under Coxswain Philip Walsh and with four crew members on board promptly launched and made its way to the scene.

Arriving at the location at 12:11pm, the lifeboat crew checked that all onboard the vessel were safe and well before assessing the situation. Weather at the time was described as fresh with a Force 4 to Force 5 easterly wind and slight to moderate sea state.

Advertisement

While on scene, the crew on board the fishing vessel managed to get the engine restarted. The fishing vessel returned to Kilmore Quay under escort by the lifeboat and did not require any further assistance.

The lifeboat returned to its berth in the marina at 1.23pm and was made ready again for service.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.