Kilmore Quay RNLI comes to aid of number of people in three separate call outs over weekend

Kilmore Quay RNLI responded to three separate requests for help from the Irish Coast Guard over the weekend for assistance to people on vessels with engine failure off the Wexford coast.

The volunteer crew was requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat Killarney, by the Irish Coast Guard at 9.00 pm on Saturday (13 July) to assist a person on a 4m leisure craft suffering engine failure 1km south of Kilmore Quay harbour. The person on board was safe and well. With the boat unable to make safe progress and daylight fading, the lifeboat crew quickly established a towline and brought the casualty vessel back to Kilmore Quay arriving at 9.30 pm.

Earlier that day, the crew responded to a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist four people on a 24m fishing vessel experiencing issues with its engine approximately 12km southwest of Kilmore Quay. The lifeboat crew assessed the situation and as those on board could not make safe progress, a decision was made to establish a towline and brought the casualty vessel safely back to Kilmore Quay arriving at 10.30 am.

Similarly, on Friday morning, the crew responded to a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist four people on a 24m fishing vessel with engine failure approximately 18km southwest of Kilmore Quay. Launching at 6.45 am, the lifeboat was quickly on the scene to assess the situation. Owing to the vessel being unable to make safe progress, the crew made the call to set up a tow and bring those on board safely back to Kilmore Quay where they arrived at 9.00 am.

The weather and sea conditions were good on each occasion.

Speaking following the callouts, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Grace, said: ‘Even the best-maintained vessels can sometimes have something go wrong, so it is important to always be prepared for when it does happen as these people were. These tows were essential to ensure those on board could make safe onward journeys. All involved here did the right thing in calling for help when they did.

‘We would urge anyone heading out to sea to always carry a reliable means of communication, VHF, or a mobile phone in a waterproof case in case you need to call for help and always wear a life jacket. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

