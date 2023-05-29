Kite surfer airlifted to hospital following incident at Wexford lake

A kite surfer has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining "serious" injuries at Our Lady's Lake in Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 28 during what was understood to be "ideal" kite surfing conditions.

The services of Rescue 117 and the National Ambulance Service were called upon when the male struck rocks while kite surfing.

Medics who arrived at the scene identified multiple fractures before the man was airlifted by Rescue 117 to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for additional medical attention.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and it's hoped a full recovery will be made.

The man is not understood to be from the area

Rescue 117 on hand to rescue woman off Wexford coast

The news follows yet another successful recovery mission by Rescue 117 off the Wexford coast.

The woman had been missing from her home for over 24 hours and was located near a rocky shoreline near Courtown.

The popular Wexford village witnessed a combined effort from the Gardaí, the ambulance service and Rescue 117.

As reported by the Independent, the woman was responsive and was taken for treatment afterwards.

Speaking after the rescue, Lifeboat Operations Manager with Courtown RNLI, Mark Chambers, said: "The woman had been missing since last night, and we located her with the help of Rescue 117 this afternoon.

"We located her on the shoreline to the north side of Roney Rock. She was on a rocky shoreline, and the boat managed to get in and take her off."

He explained that the woman had been in the water and highlighted how lucky she had been.

"She was alive and responsive, which was good," he added.

"We brought her back to the station, where she received care, and then we put her in an ambulance.

"She is very, very lucky."