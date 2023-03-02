Local shop offers free hot drinks to all staff affected by Wexford hospital fire

A popular Wexford town service station is offering free hot drinks to all staff affected by yesterday's Wexford General Hospital fire.

Newline Stores Costcutter & Circle K made the generous offer on social media yesterday, praising the efforts of HSE staff, Wexford fire brigade service and Gardaí to name but a few.

Over 200 patients are in the process of being transferred from Wexford General Hospital after fire services successfully contained the blaze.

They’re currently being treated at several locations including St.Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, as well as St.Vincent’s and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Taking to Facebook, Newline Stores said: "Yesterday was a sad day for our town and region, the efforts made by all was outstanding and because of this we had no casualties which is the main thing.

As a thank you to all involved, we would like to offer free coffee and tea today and tomorrow for the following: Wexford Fire Service, HSE and Ambulance Staff, Order of Malta, Lifeline Ambulance Service, Murray Ambulance Service & An Guarda Siochana. No other purchase needed, if in plain clothes just show your ID at the till and enjoy."

The hospital's accident and emergency department will remain closed until further notice, and all elective procedures and outpatient appointments scheduled for this week have been cancelled.

Anyone with a query regarding the transfer of a loved one can call 053 915 30 12.