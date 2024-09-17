Play Button
Major sting operation in Wexford and Dublin leads to €6m cocaine seizure

Major sting operation in Wexford and Dublin leads to €6m cocaine seizure
Garda badge on side of vehicle, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Around 6 million euros worth of cocaine has been seized as part of a major Garda international crackdown.

Searches are continuing this afternoon with gardai describing it as a live operation.

This operation involves numerous offices from all over the country and is mainly targeting a crime group based in West Dublin but other gangs are also involved.

The sting began last night in Co Wexford where raids were carried out.

Millions of euros worth of Cocaine was seized with the full amount yet to be quantified.

Follow-up searches have been conducted in Wexford and Dublin and a number of arrests have been made.

The criminals involved have been communicating internationally via encrypted messaging apps to traffic drugs into the country.

Gardaí say this is a live operation and they won't be commenting any further.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

