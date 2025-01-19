Male motorcyclist (50s) dies in Wexford collision

A man in his 50s has died in a collision in Barntown, County Wexford.

The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened on the R738 at Knockeen shortly before 6:15pm yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene,

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators which takes place today.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5:30pm and 6:30pm are to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

