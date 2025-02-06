Play Button
Man (20s) seriously injured in Wexford crash

Garda road closed sign on country road, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a crash in County Wexford.

The collision occurred at Poulfur, Fethard-on-Sea at around 11:40 pm last night.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The female passenger, also in her 20s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

The R734 at Poulfer remains closed to facilitate a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including dash-cam are asked to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

