Man (30s) due in court tonight in connection with New Ross murder

A man in his 30s arrested as part of this investigation is due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court tonight, January 2nd, 2024, at 10:30pm, where he will be charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí continued to investigate the death of a 58-year-old man following an incident that occurred in New Ross, Co. Wexford on Tuesday, 31st December 2024.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist earlier today and preliminary results have been provided to the investigating team.

Following the post-mortem, An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation.

Advertisement

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.