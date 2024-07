Gardaí responded to reports of an assault in Wexford town last night (Sunday).

It happened at Wolfe Tone Villas at around 9:00 pm.

A male in his 30s was rushed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A male in his 40s was later arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Eastern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

