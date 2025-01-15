Play Button
Man (40s) dies in Wexford collision

A Garda 'Road Closed' sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A man in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision in County Wexford.

The collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car on the R742 at Johnstown at around 9:20 am this morning.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 60s, the driver of the second vehicle, was taken to Wexford General Hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They're asking anyone who may have been travelling in the area who may have dash-cam footage to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 816 5200.

