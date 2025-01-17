Play Button
Man (40s) who died in Wexford crash named locally

The victim of Wednesday's road traffic collision in Wexford has been named locally.

48-year-old Jonathan Kavanagh from Curracloe died in the incident at Johnstown, Castlebridge on Wednesday morning.

He was travelling on his motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Jonathon will be reposing at Macken’s Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, on Sunday.

His funeral mass will follow at St. Margaret's Church, Curracloe at 12 p.m. on Monday.

