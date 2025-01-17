Man (40s) who died in Wexford crash named locally

The victim of Wednesday's road traffic collision in Wexford has been named locally.

48-year-old Jonathan Kavanagh from Curracloe died in the incident at Johnstown, Castlebridge on Wednesday morning.

He was travelling on his motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Jonathon will be reposing at Macken’s Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, on Sunday.

Advertisement

His funeral mass will follow at St. Margaret's Church, Curracloe at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.