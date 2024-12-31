Man (60s) dies after incident in New Ross

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 60s following an incident that occurred in New Ross, Co. Wexford today (31st December).

Shortly after 11:00 am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residence in Cluain Fada, New Ross, where the man was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident at a nearby location and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada, New Ross at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

