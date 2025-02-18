Man (70s) dies after four-vehicle collision in Wexford

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident near Killinick, Co. Wexford on Tuesday evening, the 18th February 2025.

The incident involving four vehicles occurred on the N25 at Orristown at approximately 5:15pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported.

The road will remain partially closed overnight and a technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning, 19th February.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

