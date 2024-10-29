Play Button
Man and woman charged in connection with discovery of body in Wexford

Garda sign outside a station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Two people have been charged in connection with the discovery of a body in Wexford over the weekend.

The remains of a man in his 20s were discovered in Shelmalier Commons on Sunday afternoon.

This morning, Gardaí have charged a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s as part of their investigation.

Both are due to appear before Wexford District Court this morning, Tuesday.

It's believed the body of missing man Stephen Ring was found near a quarry in the area.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support Stephen's family.

