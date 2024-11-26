Play Button
Man and woman released in Wexford in connection with discovery of man's body

Man and woman released in Wexford in connection with discovery of man's body
Aoife Kearns
A man and a woman arrested following the discovery of a man's body in North Wexford during the summer, have been released without charge.

The body, of a man in his 40s, was found at a property in the Clonattin area of Gorey on July 21st.

Following an ongoing garda investigation, yesterday two people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, were arrested in connection with the discovery.

They have since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations continue and are being overseen by a Senior Investigation Officer.

