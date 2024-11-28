Play Button
Man arrested following fatal Wexford crash

Man arrested following fatal Wexford crash
Garda cordon tape and a road closure sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a road crash in County Wexford yesterday.

The N11 between Oylegate and Crossabeg remained overnight following a multi-vehicle collision which happened at around 5pm.

The road remains closed this morning.

A man in his 50s who was in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators began a technical examination last night and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

