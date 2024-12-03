Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of child in New Ross

A man in his 30s has been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a child in New Ross.

Gardaí continues to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight year old girl following a fatal assault at a residence in New Ross, on Sunday December, 1st.

The post-mortem examination which was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr. Sally Anne Collis took place yesterday, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A man, aged in his 30s has been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this fatal assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This investigation is ongoing.

